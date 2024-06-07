Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,352,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $442,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.14. 108,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

