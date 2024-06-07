Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 402,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Union Pacific worth $1,572,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.77. The stock had a trading volume of 732,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,988. The company has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

