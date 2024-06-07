Northern Trust Corp Sells 308,970 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of MetLife worth $471,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 296,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,109. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

