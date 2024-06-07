Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $74,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.