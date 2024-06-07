Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $143.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,114. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $641.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

