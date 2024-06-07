NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director W Anthony Vernon Sells 964 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) Director W Anthony Vernon sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $23,029.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,860.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NovoCure Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

