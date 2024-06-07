NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Down 9.5%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 52,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 49,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
NuCana Trading Down 9.5 %
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.31) by $3.15. Equities analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
