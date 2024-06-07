NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 168,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of NXP Semiconductors worth $456,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.92. The company had a trading volume of 237,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $282.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.70.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.