Oaktree Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,309 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 145,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

