Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 705,520 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,520 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 2.2% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $149,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vale by 2,502.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

VALE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,818,660. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

