Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 785,000 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.69% of Liberty Global worth $48,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 837,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,233 over the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

