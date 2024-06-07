Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,960 shares during the period. Vista Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 2.58% of Vista Energy worth $70,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

