Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. H World Group makes up about 3.5% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 903,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,980. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

