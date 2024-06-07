Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 57.1% Higher

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 57.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 373,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 101,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 35.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.