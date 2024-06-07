Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.09. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc makes up 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

