Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Gap Down to $82.94

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.94, but opened at $78.00. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 19,316 shares changing hands.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $519.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

