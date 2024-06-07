Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $1,279,232.16 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 925,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

