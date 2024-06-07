Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $1,279,232.16 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 925,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.