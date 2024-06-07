Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.180-3.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 6.1 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

