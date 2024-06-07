Omeros’ (OMER) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Omeros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.72.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Omeros by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

