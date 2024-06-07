Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 16.96% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

