ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.