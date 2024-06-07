Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) is Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s Largest Position

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up about 38.1% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned approximately 5.92% of Open Lending worth $60,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,703,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Open Lending by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 248,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Stock Down 5.2 %

Open Lending stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 385,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,052. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.30 million, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

