Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLUT. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,464.10.

FLUT stock opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

