Oppenheimer Trims Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Target Price to $9.00

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVRO stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $682.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lavoro has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

