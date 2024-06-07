O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $979.14. 216,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,038.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,026.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

