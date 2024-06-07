Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $467,351.36 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $467,351.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,405.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

