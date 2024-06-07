Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $176.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

