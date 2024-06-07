Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.21.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OC opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

