Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 6.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.83. 348,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,157,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $876.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies

In other news, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at $240,224.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Read More

