Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 1.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.51 and last traded at $299.39. 598,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,022,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 357,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 97,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

