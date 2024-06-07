Paramount Global’s (PARA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

