Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Shares Up 0.1%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Pason Systems Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
Further Reading
