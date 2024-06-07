Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.60

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 7172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,075,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

