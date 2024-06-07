Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $140.74 million and $1.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 140,732,275 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.