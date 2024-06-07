PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 200,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 1,276,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.