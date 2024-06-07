PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 118,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

