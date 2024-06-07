Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor Sells 29,034 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.97. 2,074,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.13. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.12.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

