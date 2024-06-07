Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is Sunriver Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,275 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 10.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.63% of Performance Food Group worth $67,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.