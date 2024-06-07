Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.47

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.47 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.53). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 129,996 shares.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £83.31 million, a PE ratio of -110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61.

Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds

In related news, insider José Manuel Vargas acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($768,737.99). Company insiders own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

