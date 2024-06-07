Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.01. 5,381,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,725,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

