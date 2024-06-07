Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 45,177 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Trimble worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Trimble by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trimble by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

