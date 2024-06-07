Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 9,032 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $307.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

