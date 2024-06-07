Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $361,839,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $206,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.20.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $300.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

