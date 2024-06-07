Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 42,124 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $219.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

