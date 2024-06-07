Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 399.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $513.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.65 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

