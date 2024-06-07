Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 10,450 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 443.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $319.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 43.93%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.55.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

