Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 48,185 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $79,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,492.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,595 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

