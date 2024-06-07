Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

