Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.82. 77,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,200. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

