Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 280 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $137.48. 182,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,793. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.58 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

